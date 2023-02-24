Thunder Bay – News – Early this morning, Firefighters from C Platoon of Thunder Bay Fire Rescue (TBFR) effected a dramatic rescue at a home on Markland Street. TBFR Units responded to the emergency call at around 1:00 am and were met with a difficult scene.

The elderly occupants of the home were trapped on the second floor by a fire on the main floor. Despite limited visibility due to the considerable amount of personal belongings in the home, TBFR firefighters quickly moved in and were able to carry and remove both individuals to safety.

Paramedics were awaiting the two occupants when they were extricated from the home and they were taken to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. The condition of the two individuals is currently unknown.

This incident highlights the importance of keeping hallways and doorways clear of clutter for safety reasons. Thunder Bay Fire Rescue encourages all residents to keep their homes free of obstructions in order to ensure quick and safe access in the event of an emergency.