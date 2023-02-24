Fort Frances – News – The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has announced the installation and activation of Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) and In-Car-Camera systems in all patrol vehicles. This move is in response to government investments in the OPP and municipal police services in the province.

By introducing in-car video recording equipment with an integrated ALPR functionality in all its frontline police vehicles across Ontario, the OPP is demonstrating its commitment to increasing transparency and accountability in community policing. The new technologies are expected to enhance community and officer safety and will provide enhanced evidence to be used in the prosecution of offenses.

The integrated ALPR functionality will enable officers to detect license plates linked with criminal or traffic offenses, including plates associated with wanted or missing individuals, stolen vehicles, stolen or unattached license plates, suspended and prohibited drivers, and other emergent situations like Amber Alerts. These technologies will serve as a vital tool in detecting and preventing crime.

Despite the benefits of these advanced technologies, the Rainy River District Detachment continues to observe drivers operating vehicles without valid and registered plates. Vehicle owners are reminded that license plates are required to be renewed annually or bi-annually, even if a validation sticker is not needed.

The Rainy River District OPP is committed to proactive and innovative policing in partnership with communities to ensure public safety. Officers welcome community input and engagement in building safer communities.