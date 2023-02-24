IGNACE – NEWS – An Ignace resident, Herbert “Norman” PRICE, has been charged following a child pornography investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Ignace detachment, with the support of the Child Sexual Exploitation Unit and Digital Forensics Unit.

On February 23, 2023, police executed a search warrant in Ignace and seized electronic devices, leading to the arrest of 53-year-old Herbert “Norman” PRICE.

The accused remains in custody after a bail hearing and is set to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 24, 2023, facing Criminal Code charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Lottery Scheme: Advertising.

The OPP strongly emphasizes the importance of protecting children, who are the most valuable members of society. Child victims of sexual abuse are often too young to tell their story, and the distribution of images and videos depicting their abuse further traumatizes them. The OPP vows to relentlessly pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children.

Parents are urged to be proactive in safeguarding their children from online sexual exploitation by discussing Internet safety with them. Resources to assist parents can be found at cybertip.ca or protectchildren.ca. Those with information about internet child exploitation can report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca, or through cybertip.ca.