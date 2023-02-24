Thunder Bay – News – On February 23rd at around 5:30 PM, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue (TBFR) received a call for a possible ice/water rescue at Simpson Street at Kamview Park.

Upon arriving at the scene, it quickly became apparent that an individual was stranded on the icy Kam River and was running away from responders in a desperate attempt to escape.

The individual was not wearing appropriate clothing for the frigid conditions and continued running towards Mission Island. In response, TBFR launched their airboat with a member of the Thunder Bay Police Service on board, who was able to safely rescue the individual and return them to the launch site.

Paramedics were waiting onsite to treat the individual for exposure.

TBFR would like to remind people to use extreme caution and stay off the ice, as the cold temperatures and unpredictable conditions can lead to dangerous, and even life-threatening, situations.