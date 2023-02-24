For an online casino to keep players happy and to keep them returning to play regularly in the real money mode, it’s essential to keep adding new games.

It also helps to have games with life-changing jackpots that can be won at any time of the day.

The question being asked here is, how important is an extensive game catalogue for a successful online casino?

How important is it for an online casino to have an extensive catalogue of games?

The most important thing for many players at online casinos is the games. Therefore, the casino must have a decent variety of games for players to choose from.

Today, you will find that many of today’s best online casinos are packed with anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 or more games. Additionally, the catalogue continues to grow, with brand-new online casino games being added at most sites at least once or twice per week throughout the year without fail.

How do online casino operators keep things fresh for players?

Online casino operators are able to keep things fresh by having a wide variety of games from not just one online casino software provider/game development studio but several.

Back in the day, it was different. When online casinos first arrived, they were powered by just one software provider. However, modern online casinos tend to have games from as few as ten different providers and, in some cases, games from 40 to 50 or more companies.

In other words, each online casino today has enough variety and quantity of games to keep the average player entertained for a very long time.

Having games from as many providers as possible means that the player doesn’t need to look elsewhere for certain games.

For example, fully-licensed online casinos, such as the William Hill Canada website, tend to have online slot machines, table & card games, progressive jackpot games, live dealer games, and various other instant win/lotto-style games from the following trusted providers:

Evolution Gaming

Yggdrasil Gaming

Microgaming (recently acquired by Games Global)

Pragmatic Play

Play’n GO

Hacksaw Gaming

iSoftBet

IGT

Which other online casino software providers and independent studios have produced the best games?

Other top providers that also supply games to online casinos are Ash Gaming, Rarestone Gaming, Quickspin, Eyecon, Vikings and Origins (all of which are Playtech subsidiary companies).

Microgaming/Games Global has also partnered with several independent studios to give players more choice.

Examples include Triple Edge Studios, All41 Studios, Just for the Win Studios, Gold Coin Studios, Crazy Tooth Studio, Stormcraft Studios, Gameburger Studios, and Alchemy Gaming, plus more than ten others.

Thunderkick, ELK Studios, Relax Gaming, SG Digital/WMS Gaming/Barcrest, Novomatic, and NextGen Gaming, to name just a few, have also developed some of the best online casino games in the world.

If an online casino had less than, say, 100 games, players would get bored pretty quickly and would probably end up looking for somewhere else to play. To stop this from happening, operators are constantly adding more games and more providers.

How to stay safe at online casinos

The best way to stay safe at an online casino would be to make sure you only ever sign up to a fully licensed online casino, preferably one that’s licensed by a renowned operator in a top-tier licensing jurisdiction.

Also, make sure the site is owned by a trusted operator with a solid reputation that has an excellent standing in the industry.

Finally, when using a shared computer, don’t forget to uncheck the box that saves/remembers your online casino account login details. If you’re not using a shared laptop or desktop computer, saving your login credentials is fine.

Don’t save them on a shared computer because someone could easily access your account, and always remember to set deposit limits.

Finally, ensure that the casino has the necessary SSL encryption certificates and that it only accepts today’s most trusted online payment solutions.