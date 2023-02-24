Thunder Bay – News – The following statement was just released by the Thunder Bay Police Services Board:

After a thorough investigation of a Complaint regarding internal Service matters by an external police service, all but two of the allegations against Deputy Chief Hughes were found to be unsubstantiated. The substantiated allegations relate to breaches of the requirement for confidentiality arising from the improper disclosure of police information to TBPS Senior Officers and an external peer Deputy Chief of Police.

The Board has reviewed the findings and taken appropriate corrective action by way of Informal Resolution. D/Chief Hughes has accepted the results of the review and informal resolution. As a result, the Board has rescinded the suspension of D/Chief Hughes that was implemented pending the outcome of this external investigation. Deputy Chief Hughes is pleased to return to active service effective February 27, 2023. A return to work plan that will ensure the effective re-integration of the Deputy Chief into the Thunder Bay Police Service is now being finalized in the interim.

The Board looks forward to having Deputy Chief Hughes’s experience and leadership available in the delivery of effective police services to the Thunder Bay community.

The Board will not be making any further comment.