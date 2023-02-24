Recently, the Asian digital sports giant BA88 announced its sponsorship partnership with the English Premier League team Leicester City, showcasing the professionalism and reliability of BA88 sports to Asia and bringing more surprises to Asian football fans.

As a longstanding powerhouse in the English Premier League, Leicester City Football Club was founded in 1884 and has gained a reputation for their past impressive performances on the field and unwavering efforts. They once won the English Premier League championship in the 2015-2016 season.

“We are delighted to form a partnership with Leicester City,” said a representative from BA88 Sports, “As a world-class football club, Leicester City has brought countless exciting games to fans around the globe. We believe that through this partnership, we can better showcase the professionalism and reliability of BA88 Sports, while also bringing more surprises to Asian football fans.”

In this sponsorship agreement, Leicester City Club will promote BA88 Sports on various media platforms and provide the use of its logo and the right to sell licensed merchandise. In return, BA88 Sports will provide financial sponsorship to the club, while promoting the club’s football philosophy and culture in the Asian region, bringing more benefits and surprises to all fans.