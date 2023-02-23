Winter in full force as snowstorms and blizzards have hit California and Minnesota, causing travel disruptions and dangerous road conditions.

Winter storms have brought heavy snow and strong winds to both states, with up to a foot of snow expected in some areas.

In California, the storm has caused widespread power outages and forced the closure of several major highways. The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for the Sierra Nevada mountains, with wind gusts of up to 70 mph expected. Travelers have been advised to avoid nonessential travel, as roads are treacherous and visibility is limited.

Meanwhile, in Minnesota, Winter Storm Olive has caused dozens of traffic accidents and led to the closure of schools and businesses. The state’s Department of Transportation has urged drivers to stay off the roads if possible, as strong winds and blowing snow are creating hazardous conditions.

I-90 is closed in several areas as of Thursday morning in the southwest corner of the state because of whiteout conditions. The closure affects dozens of miles of the road starting from the South Dakota border and running to exit 43 near Worthington, Minnesota.

There is also a no-travel advisory in place to try to keep people off of the road.

There are 900,000 customers without power this morning, including 650,000 customers in Michigan.

The storm is expected to continue moving across the Midwest and Great Lakes regions, bringing heavy snow and freezing temperatures to parts of Iowa, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and advisories for these areas, and residents are advised to take precautions and stay informed about the latest weather conditions.