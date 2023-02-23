THUNDER BAY – As electric vehicles (EVs) become increasingly popular, more drivers are considering purchasing an EV as their primary mode of transportation. However, one concern that some drivers may have is how well an EV performs during the winter months. While it’s true that cold weather can impact an EV’s range, with a bit of preparation and some careful driving, you can still enjoy the benefits of driving an EV even in the winter.

Here are some tips for driving an EV in winter

Plan Ahead: Before you hit the road, make sure to plan your trip and be aware of the current weather conditions. This will help you estimate how much range you’ll need to make it to your destination, and whether you need to adjust your driving style accordingly. Preheat the Cabin: When it’s cold outside, it’s important to preheat the cabin of your EV before you start driving. This will not only make your drive more comfortable, but it will also help to conserve battery power by reducing the amount of energy needed to heat the cabin while you’re driving. Check Your Tire Pressure: Cold temperatures can cause the air pressure in your tires to drop, which can impact your range and performance. Make sure to check your tire pressure regularly and keep your tires properly inflated. Use Regenerative Braking: Regenerative braking is a feature that allows your EV to capture energy that is typically lost during braking and convert it back into usable power for your battery. This is especially useful in winter, as it can help to offset some of the range loss that comes from cold temperatures. Use Eco Mode: Most EVs come with an Eco Mode, which can help to conserve energy by limiting acceleration and reducing the power used for heating and cooling. While this may make your drive a bit slower, it can help to extend your range during the winter months. Monitor Your Range: Keeping an eye on your range is especially important during the winter months, as cold temperatures can reduce your battery’s efficiency. Make sure to pay attention to your range and adjust your driving style accordingly to ensure that you don’t run out of power on the road. Charge More Frequently: To ensure that you have enough power to get where you need to go, it’s important to charge your EV more frequently during the winter months. This may mean charging more often at home, or stopping at public charging stations more frequently on longer trips.

In conclusion, driving an EV in winter requires a bit of extra planning and care, but it’s still entirely possible to enjoy the benefits of electric driving even in the coldest months.