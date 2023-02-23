Thunder Bay – Phase II of the Northern Starlink deployment project by FSET Inc. is currently underway in partnership with SpaceX.

Since 2020, FSET has been working with SpaceX to provide Starlink broadband internet to remote communities and First Nations in Northern Ontario to address the urgent need for connectivity, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The goal is to help Indigenous kids learn better and have more chances to do well in school.

This project is now in its second phase. FSET is working with Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) to bring Starlink to over 1,000 homes, schools, and places where people can learn in 31 different communities. They are doing this because during Covid-19, it became even more important for people to have good internet.

Before this project, some NAN communities had internet speeds as slow as 1.75 Mbps, but with Starlink, broadband speeds of up to 300 Mbps are now available, enabling synchronous education and unique learning opportunities.

This will help kids learn better and have more chances to do well in school. The project is expected to help more Indigenous kids have access to the same kinds of opportunities as other kids who live in cities.

The project is expected to close the digital divide and level the playing field for Indigenous youth in the North, and is bringing the world to the fingertips of NAN members.