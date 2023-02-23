ORILLIA – NEWS – Project Coyote, a 13-month joint-forces investigation, has led to the arrest of 27 individuals by the Ontario Provincial Police’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau, Toronto Police Services, and Belleville Police Services.

The investigation, which began in January 2022, focused on the trafficking of controlled substances and firearms by drug traffickers and members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in the Greater Toronto Area.

On January 18, 2023, nine high-risk warrants were executed, resulting in the arrest of 12 individuals.

Additional warrants were executed on February 22, 2023, leading to 15 more arrests, including three members of the Hells Angels as well as three members of the Red Devils Motorcycle Club.

The results of this investigation include the seizure/restraint of significant amounts of cash, firearms, weapons, and other items including to date:

One Glock P80 3D printed handgun

One Ruger 357 (stolen) handgun

One Taurus 9mm handgun

One Sig Sauer 380-calibre prohibited handgun

One SCCY CPX-2 9mm restricted handgun

Three prohibited sawed-off shotguns

Three replica handguns

Two stun guns

Live ammunition

Jewelry including two Rolex watches, gold chains and rings with an approximate value of $150,000.00; miscellaneous Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMG) jewelry

Miscellaneous Hells Angels (HA) vests, signage, member list and photos

Hard and soft body armour

10 vehicles

More than $370,000 in Canadian currency

Controlled substances in excess of:

16 kilograms of cocaine

1.5 kilograms of Fentanyl

6 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, and an additional 400 crystal methamphetamine pills

20 lbs of cannabis, as well as 500 packages of Cannabis edibles and 700 Cannabis edibles

500 vape pens and cartridges

8 lbs of hashish

7 grams of Psilocybin

Chief Superintendent Paul Mackey, OCEB, OPP states, “Street gangs, Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs and other organized crime groups undermine peace and security across our communities. They deal in violence and conflict. They launder money. They traffic firearms and people. They hurt our communities. Joint investigations, such as the OPP, Toronto Police Service and Belleville Police Service’s Project Coyote, are critical in dismantling these criminal operations.”

Note that that as evidence collection and the investigation are ongoing, the above totals are subject to change.

The investigation was supported by federal and international partners including Canada Border Services Agency and the US Drug Enforcement Administration. The OPP expresses its appreciation to all of its participating members, both uniform and specialty support units, for their assistance with this investigation.

Please see the attached addendum for a full list of charged persons. Note that as this investigation continues, more charges are anticipated. The charges listed in the addendum are accurate as of 10:00 am EST on February 23, 2023.

The 15 parties arrested on February 22nd are to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on February 23, 2023.