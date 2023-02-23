Pikangikum – A house fire is currently under investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in collaboration with the Pikangikum Police Service (PPS) and Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM). On February 22, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the Pikangikum First Nation peacekeepers requested police assistance in response to the fire.

Upon the arrival of OPP officers, the residence was already consumed by flames, and three individuals are presently unaccounted for.

The scene is being secured until the arrival of the Ontario Fire Marshal. The OPP Criminal Investigation Branch is leading the investigation, and the OPP Red Lake Crime Unit, Pikangikum Police Service, Ontario Fire Marshal, and the OPP Forensic Identification Unit are providing support.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.