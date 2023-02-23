Alright, buckle up, my snow-loving friend, because it looks like we’ve got some “flurries” coming our way! And when I say “flurries,” I mean enough snow to build a miniature snowman. Yep, we’re talking a grand total of 2 to 4 cm of the white stuff.

Oh, and don’t forget about the wind! It’s gonna be blowing at a brisk pace of 20 km/h from the north, but don’t worry, it’ll calm down in the afternoon. Just in time for you to step outside and enjoy the balmy temperatures… of minus 18 degrees!

But wait, there’s more! Thanks to that lovely wind, you’ll also get to experience the joy of wind chill, which will make it feel like it’s almost minus 30 outside. Yippee! And if that’s not enough to entice you, there’s also a “risk of frostbite.” So, you know, dress warmly or risk losing a limb.

As for the UV index, well, let’s just say that you won’t need to worry about sunscreen today. It’s gonna be a “1” or “low,” which basically means that you won’t be getting a tan anytime soon.

Moving on to the evening, we can look forward to a few more “flurries” before things start to clear up. The wind will be a bit gentler at up to 15 km/h, but the real fun comes with the temperature. We’re talking a low of minus 26, which will feel like minus 27 with the wind chill… but wait for it… it’ll feel like minus 33 overnight! So, if you thought your bed was cozy before, just wait until you snuggle up in it tonight.

And, of course, we can’t forget the ever-present “risk of frostbite.” It’s like a game of Russian roulette, but instead of a gun, you’re playing with your extremities. Good luck!

Fort Frances

Well, well, well, look who decided to grace us with their presence today – good old “mainly cloudy”! But that’s not all, folks, because we’ve also got a 70 percent chance of flurries. That’s right, it’s like Mother Nature is playing a game of “will it or won’t it snow?” and we’re all just along for the ride.

And don’t forget about that wind, which will be blowing up to 15 km/h. But don’t worry, it’s not like you’ll be able to feel your face anyway, since the high is going to be a toasty minus 18 degrees. Oh, and let’s not forget about the wind chill – minus 32 in the morning and minus 26 in the afternoon. Yikes! That’s colder than my ex’s heart.

Of course, with all that frosty weather comes the ever-present “risk of frostbite.” So, unless you want to end up like Jack from The Shining, make sure to bundle up!

As for the UV index, well, it’s a solid “1” or “low,” so no need to break out the sunscreen just yet. But hey, at least we can all pretend we’re vampires for a day, right?

Moving on to the evening, we can look forward to more “mainly cloudy” skies. But wait, what’s that? It’s clearing after midnight? Well, don’t get too excited, because the wind will still be up to 15 km/h and the low will be a bone-chilling minus 30 degrees. And, of course, we can’t forget about the wind chill – minus 26 in the evening and minus 34 overnight. Looks like it’s time to break out the extra blankets and hot cocoa!

And, you guessed it, there’s still a “risk of frostbite” lurking around every corner. So, if you value your fingers and toes, you might want to skip the midnight stroll.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Yikes, look what we’ve got here – a mix of sun and cloud! It’s like Mother Nature can’t make up her mind today. But wait, there’s more – a 40 percent chance of flurries late in the morning and early afternoon. So, it’s basically a game of “will it snow or will it not?” We’ll just have to wait and see.

But don’t worry, the wind will be there to keep us company, blowing up to 15 km/h. And speaking of blowing, you’ll feel like you’re being blown away with that high of minus 20 degrees. And let’s not forget about the wind chill – minus 39 in the morning and minus 29 in the afternoon. That’s colder than a witch’s you-know-what!

Of course, with all that cold weather comes the ever-present “risk of frostbite.” So, unless you want to end up looking like a popsicle, make sure to layer up!

As for the UV index, it’s a lowly “2.” So, don’t get too excited – you won’t be getting a tan anytime soon.

Moving on to the evening, we can look forward to “partly cloudy” skies. But don’t let that fool you – it’s still going to be freezing out there. The wind will be up to 15 km/h and the low will be a bone-chilling minus 29 degrees. And, of course, we can’t forget about the wind chill – minus 30 in the evening and minus 35 overnight. Looks like it’s time to break out the extra blankets and start a fire!

And, you guessed it, there’s still a “risk of frostbite” lurking around every corner. So, if you value your nose hairs, you might want to stay indoors tonight.

Kenora

Ah, another day in paradise. Today’s forecast brings us a delightful “mix of sun and cloud.” Because nothing screams “fun in the sun” quite like being unsure whether or not it’s going to snow.

But wait, there’s more! The wind will be joining us today, blowing up to 15 km/h. And with a high of minus 19 degrees, it’s going to feel like we’re living in an icebox. Don’t forget about the wind chill though – minus 39 in the morning and minus 27 in the afternoon. Sounds like a great day to stay in bed and binge-watch Netflix.

Of course, with all that frigid weather, there’s always the risk of frostbite. So, if you don’t want to end up looking like a snowman, be sure to bundle up before stepping outside.

As for the UV index, well, it’s a measly “2.” So, unless you want to end up looking like a lobster, there’s no need to lather up the sunscreen.

Moving on to the evening, we can expect “partly cloudy” skies. But don’t get too excited, because it’s still going to be colder than your ex’s heart out there. The wind will still be up to 15 km/h and the low will be a bone-chilling minus 29 degrees. And don’t forget about the wind chill – minus 27 in the evening and minus 37 overnight. Looks like it’s time to break out the extra blankets and hot toddies.

And, you guessed it, there’s still a “risk of frostbite” lurking around every corner. So, unless you want to end up like a character from Frozen, it’s probably best to stay inside tonight.

Sachigo Lake

Well, well, well, it looks like the sun has decided to grace us with its presence today. The wind will be blowing up to 15 km/h, but don’t worry, you won’t need to hold onto your hat too tightly with a high of minus 21 degrees. However, with a wind chill of minus 46 in the morning and minus 28 in the afternoon, you might want to consider wearing a parka, or even better, just staying indoors.

And speaking of frosty temperatures, the risk of frostbite is measured in minutes, so unless you want to lose a finger or two, it’s best to keep those gloves on. The UV index is a measly “1,” so no need to break out the sunscreen today.

Moving on to the night, we can expect a “clear” sky. But don’t let the lack of clouds fool you, it’s still going to be colder than a polar bear’s toenails out there. The wind will still be up to 15 km/h, and the low will be a bone-chilling minus 30 degrees. And as if that’s not bad enough, the wind chill will be minus 30 in the evening and minus 38 overnight. Looks like it’s time to break out the heated blanket and snuggle up with your furry friend.

And, of course, there’s still a “risk of frostbite” to keep things interesting. So, unless you want to end up with icicles for toes, it’s probably best to stay inside tonight.