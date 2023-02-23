DRYDEN – NEWS – A search warrant executed by officers from the Ontario Provincial Police’s Dryden Community Street Crime Unit at a residence in the City of Dryden on February 22, 2023, resulted in the discovery of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, buprenorphine, a firearm, ammunition, and items associated with drug trafficking.

Erica BEARDY, a 31-year-old from Dryden, has been arrested and charged with several offenses, including possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of Schedule I substances, and failure to comply with a release order. BEARDY has been remanded into custody.

In addition, John KING, a 59-year-old from Dryden, has been arrested and charged with failing to comply with a probation order and possession of Schedule I substances, while Nathan TURNER, a 44-year-old from Dryden, has been arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance. KING and TURNER have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on March 6, 2023, to answer to the charges.

The investigation received assistance from members of the Dryden Detachment, Sioux Lookout CSCU, and the OPP’s Emergency Response Team. If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, you can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or reporting online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.