Thunder Bay – Weather – While Southern Ontario braces for a storm, and Minnesota is about to get clobbered by Winter Storm Olive, the Extreme Cold across Northern Ontario is spreading further south.

Extreme Cold Warnings have been issued for Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Sioux Lookout, Lac Seul, along with Raith and Upsala.

For Toronto, The current weather conditions indicate cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of light snow, which will progressively intensify this afternoon with the possibility of snow at times becoming heavy. A total snow accumulation of 2 cm is expected along with a wind shift to northeast 30 km/h gusting to 60 km/h, resulting in a high of minus 1 and wind chill near minus 9. The UV index is anticipated to be low at 2.

Tonight, the weather will remain inclement with snow and ice pellets continuing to fall, and the risk of freezing rain prevalent. A total amount of 5 to 10 cm of snow and ice pellets, with the possibility of 15 cm in northern areas, is expected. The wind will remain at northeast 30 km/h gusting to 60 km/h with a low of minus 4 and wind chill near minus 11.

Tomorrow, there will be periodic occurrences of freezing drizzle or ice pellets with the wind subsiding to northeast 20 km/h. The high is predicted to be zero with a wind chill near minus 10 in the morning, and the UV index is expected to be low at 1.

At night, cloudy skies will persist, and there will be a 70 percent chance of flurries, resulting in a low of minus 11.

Minnesota Outlook

Throughout the United States, Winter Storm Olive has embarked on a cross-country journey, and its most severe effects are currently manifesting, as it blankets the Rockies, Plains, and upper Midwest with heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions, while spreading snow and ice from the Great Lakes into portions of the Northeast.

In certain areas of the upper Midwest, particularly Minneapolis-St. Paul, Olive has the potential to generate one of the most significant snowfalls in years, with the National Weather Service describing the storm as a “historic winter storm” for that particular region.