Thunder Bay – Living – Margarine and butter: two of the most fiercely debated food items in the history of nutrition. For decades, people have been arguing over which is better – and for good reason. After all, both of these delicious spreads are so similar, yet so different at the same time.

But fear not, here we will will settle this debate once and for all.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the pros and cons of each!

First up, we have butter. Ah, butter. Is there anything it can’t do? From being slathered on toast to being melted on popcorn, butter is the undisputed king of spreads.

Its creamy, rich taste is the stuff of legends, and it’s no wonder that people have been using it for centuries. However, butter does have some downsides. For starters, it’s high in saturated fat, which can clog your arteries and increase your risk of heart disease. And, if you’re lactose intolerant, butter can wreak havoc on your digestive system.

Now, let’s talk about margarine. This spread has come a long way since its inception in the 1800s.

The myth that margarine is one molecule away from plastic has been circulating around for years, causing many to question their favorite butter substitute. But, let’s be real – if margarine was really just a molecule away from plastic, it would be used to make Tupperware, not toast.

Sure, the chemical makeup of margarine and plastic may be similar, but that doesn’t mean you should be melting your margarine onto your plastic containers. That’s a recipe for disaster – or maybe just a new form of modern art.

Nowadays, margarine comes in a variety of flavors and is often touted as a healthier alternative to butter.

Margarine is made from vegetable oils, which means it’s lower in saturated fat than butter. Plus, many brands fortify their margarine with vitamins and minerals to make it even healthier. However, margarine does have its downsides as well. For one, it doesn’t have the same rich, creamy taste that butter does. And, some margarines contain trans fats, which are just as bad for you as saturated fats.

And, let’s be real, margarine isn’t the only food product with a questionable chemical makeup. Have you ever read the ingredients list on a package of hot dogs? It’s like a chemistry lab in there.

So, if you’re still worried about the plastic-margarine connection, just remember – everything is made up of molecules. Heck, even water is two molecules away from hydrogen peroxide, but that doesn’t stop us from drinking it.