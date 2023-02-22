Red Lake – News – On February 17th, 2023, officers from the Red Lake, Dryden, and Sioux Lookout Community Street Crime Units (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a search warrant at a residence within the Municipality of Red Lake.

Police located a quantity of methamphetamine, evidence of drug trafficking, and a quantity of ammunition.

As a result of the investigation Anthony HOWELL, 39, of Red Lake, was charged with:

One count – Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

One count – Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to the Criminal Code

Two counts – Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order, contrary to the Criminal Code;

Anthony HOWELL was held for a BAIL hearing & further remanded into custody.

