NIPIGON – On February 21, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m. officers of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Superior North Emergency Medical Service (EMS) and the Dorion/Hurkett Volunteer Fire Departments were notified of a plane crash on Black Bay, Lake Superior near the Dorion Landing, in the Township of Dorion.

Upon further investigation, a small passenger plane was having mechanical issues and completed an emergency landing on the ice surface of Black Bay. After landing, the plane wheels struck an ice ridge, causing the plane to tip over onto its roof. No injuries were sustained, to the lone pilot.

The accident is not suspicious in nature and the OPP will continue to communicate with Transport Canada.