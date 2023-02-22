Hold on to your double doubles, folks, because Tim Hortons has a big announcement! They’re giving their Tims app a makeover and it’s looking fresher than a hot batch of donuts!

That’s right, your favourite coffee spot is stepping up their digital game with a brand spanking new look and feel for the Tims app. And let me tell you, it’s a real sight for sore eyes.

Gone are the days of the clunky old app that made you want to throw your phone in frustration. Now, it’s sleek, stylish, and oh-so-easy to use. You’ll be able to order your coffee faster than you can say “eh”, and customize it to your heart’s content.

But that’s not all, folks. The new and improved app also comes with some sweet new features, like the ability to save your favourite orders and get personalized recommendations based on your taste buds.

So, get ready to upgrade your coffee game and download the new Tims app. It’s like a warm hug from your favourite barista, but in the palm of your hand.