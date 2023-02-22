Microsoft is officially bringing its AI-powered Bing search app and capabilities to the iOS platform. The company announced the move in a blog post, where it detailed the new “Bing for iOS” app, which will offer an AI-driven search experience specifically tailored for iPhone and iPad users.

The Bing for iOS app is designed to give users an AI-driven search experience that is “more efficient and faster” than traditional search engines. This includes a “visual search mode” that can identify objects in photos and a “conversational search” feature that allows users to ask questions in natural language and get accurate answers.

The app also features a personalized news feed, voice search capabilities, and a “Powerful Image Search” feature that allows users to quickly find the right photos. Microsoft has also integrated its “Openscore” AI engine into the app, which can identify objects in photos and provide detailed information about them.

The Bing for iOS app is currently in the process of rolling out to iOS users in the United States and will be available worldwide in the coming months. Microsoft says that the app is designed to provide a “best-in-class” search experience for iPhone and iPad users, adding that it is “deeply committed” to delivering “high-quality search experiences” for its users.