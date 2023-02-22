Kenora – Weather –

Listen up folks, we got some news to share that’ll chill you to the bone! We’re talking about an “Extreme Cold Warning” for Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog and Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson. Yeah, you heard it right! It’s so cold that we’re expecting wind chills near minus 40.

And when are we expecting this icy madness to hit us? Well, tonight into Thursday morning, so make sure to snuggle up in your warmest blankets and sip on some hot cocoa. But don’t get too comfortable just yet, because we don’t want you to miss out on the frosty fun!

Now, we need to get serious for a moment. This cold snap can be dangerous, especially for our young ones, older adults, and those with chronic illnesses. So, if you’re planning to work or exercise outdoors, make sure to bundle up and protect yourself from the cold. And for the love of winter, find some proper shelter!

If you’re not careful, you might experience some cold-related symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, and numbness and color change in your fingers and toes. Yikes! And to make matters worse, frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill. So, cover up, folks! It’s not a fashion show out there, it’s a battle for survival against the icy elements!