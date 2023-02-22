KENORA – News – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested one person in relation to a Break and Enter on Ninth Avenue South.

On Tuesday February 21, 2023, at 1:23 a.m. Police responded to a break and enter call on Ninth Avenue South in the City of Kenora. Police attended along with the OPP Northwest Region Canine Unit and the OPP Emergency Response Team.

A search of the building was conducted. One person was located inside and taken into custody.

As a result of the investigations 47-year-old Dean JACK of Kenora has been charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) offences.

· Break, Enter a place-commit indictable offence

· Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

The accused was held for Bail.