Guns N’ Roses Announces 2023 World Tour Dates in Canada

Guns N’ Roses, the American hard rock band, is set to embark on a world tour in 2023, with several dates scheduled across Canada. The tour, which will feature the band’s classic lineup including frontman Axl Rose, guitarist Slash, and bassist Duff McKagan, is expected to be one of the biggest rock events of the year.

The Canadian leg of the tour will kick off in Vancouver on July 7, 2023, before making stops in other major cities, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City. The band will also play in other parts of the world, including Europe, Asia, and South America.

Fans can expect to hear some of Guns N’ Roses’ greatest hits during the tour, such as “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” and “November Rain,” as well as newer songs from their latest album, “Chinese Democracy.”

Tickets for the Canadian shows will go on sale on March 1, 2023, and are expected to sell out quickly. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Guns N’ Roses last performed in Canada in 2017 as part of their “Not in This Lifetime… Tour,” which became one of the highest-grossing tours of all time. With the upcoming 2023 tour, fans can expect another unforgettable rock and roll experience.