THUNDER BAY – Weather – Travel into Toronto and Southern Ontario as well as into Minneopolis, Duluth and Chicago will be impacted by Winter Storm Olive.

While not common at least yet in Canada, in the United States, winter storms are being named, just like tropical storms and hurricanes.

Toronto is under a Winter Storm Watch

A Colorado low is expected to bring a wintry mix of snow and ice pellets to much of southern Ontario. The precipitation may fall heavily at times leading to hazardous winter travel conditions. Precipitation may also mix with freezing rain in some areas.

There still remains some uncertainty for the exact location, timing, and accumulations of snow and ice pellets.

Warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.

For Toronto and region, a winter storm expected late Wednesday into Thursday.

Travellers are advised to check with their airlines as the storm starts.

Minneapolis Under Blizzard Watch

The journey of Winter Storm Olive across the country has begun, and it is expected to cause severe impacts as it unleashes heavy snow and blizzard conditions across the Rockies, Plains, and upper Midwest, while spreading snow and ice from the Great Lakes to some parts of the Northeast.

In particular, Olive is predicted to be one of the most intense snowstorms to hit the upper Midwest in years, with Minneapolis-St. Paul potentially experiencing historic levels of winter weather, as predicted by the National Weather Service.