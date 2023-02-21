Toronto – Weather – A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Toronto.

There is no word if the City plans to call in the army, at least not yet.

The weather however is likely to impact road and possibly air travel.

For tonight, expect it to be mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries early on, and a 60 percent chance of light snow before morning. As for the winds, they’ll be a bit gusty, with a westward flow at 30 km/h gusting to 50, becoming light late in the evening. It’ll be cold, with the temperature likely to remain at a frosty minus 4, and the wind chill making it feel even chillier at minus 6.

For tomorrow, there’s a 60 percent chance of light snow at times, with heavy snow beginning late in the afternoon. The winds will switch to a northeast flow at 30 km/h gusting to 60, while the temperature rises to a slightly less freezing zero, and the wind chill will be minus 10 in the morning. So bundle up and get ready for a day of snow-filled fun!

By Wednesday night, there may be snow at times heavy or ice pellets changing to ice pellets or periods of light snow. The risk of freezing rain is present late in the evening and overnight, with a local snow and ice pellet amount of 5 to 10 cm. The winds remain northeast at 30 km/h gusting to 60, and the temperature will likely remain at a low of minus 4, with a wind chill near minus 12. So make sure to wear warm layers and enjoy the snow!