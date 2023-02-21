Thunder Bay – Sports – The USL League Two released the 2023 schedule today, which includes a 12-game regular season schedule for the Thunder Bay Chill. The top two teams in the division will qualify for play-offs.

The Chill will continue to compete for the 2nd year in the Deep North Division with a few changes in the forecast.

The Deep North Division will comprise of 7 teams. Returning will include the Chill, FC Manitoba, Minneapolis FC, and St. Croix SC. New additions to the division will be Rochester FC, Racine WI, and Bavarian United. The biggest change is the Des Moines Menace, Thunder Bay Chill’s biggest rival will now move to the Heartland division. The 7 teams will play each other twice in a home and away match up.

USL2 is the leader in pre-professional soccer in North America. The league has grown to provide an elite and competitive platform for athletes to have the ability to purse a professional career in soccer. The USL had one hundred and thirteen teams, four conferences and sixteen divisions in 2022 and is only continuing to grow with players domestically and internationally.

“The game continues to grow in popularity and this being the largest league will certainly be a challenge for us to make play-offs and get to the National Championship. It would be quite a reward to do so,” states Colistro.

The Chill is striving to advance to 2023 playoffs in hopes of bringing the trophy home with another championship win. The Chill unfortunately have not qualified for playoffs the last three seasons after playing for the National Championship in 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

The Chill is excited to start the season against our Canadian rival, FC Manitoba, the game will be held on May 27th in Winnipeg, MB. Thunder Bay and FC Manitoba are the only two Canadian teams still in the league.

The Chill league opener will kick off against, new addition, Rochester FC on June 2nd at tbaytelfield@Chapples Park. Rochester FC joins the USL Ecosystem and looks to build a competitive and diverse soccer club in Southern Minnesota.

Fans will be able to get their first glimpse of the 2023 team on May 20th and 21st at home as the Chill will take on the Winnipeg Lions for their annual friendly matches to prepare for the season.

Tickets sales for the 2023 season will be available on-line at www.thunderbaychill.com beginning March 1st. Book your favourtie seat early and come enjoy high quality soccer action.

The Thunder Bay Chill will be competing in their 23rd season in USL League Two. The League holds a vital role, it continues to provide an elite platform, which paves the #Path2Pro in pre-professional soccer in North America.

