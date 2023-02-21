Cold Weather Can’t Stop Canadians Surviving Winter with Tim Hortons and Maple Syrup

Thunder Bay – Weather – Winter is firing up on all cylinders. Even Toronto and much of Southern Ontario is under Winter Storm Warnings.

The good news is February is winding down, so as we round the proverbial clubhouse turn, and head to March, really the winter’s end is in sight.

Thunder Bay

Are you ready for a weather report that’s sure to put a smile on your face? Here goes nothing!

So, it looks like we’ve got some serious winter weather headed our way. Brace yourselves! The winds will be picking up and shifting to the northeast around 20 km/h in the afternoon. And get this – the high for the day will be a whopping minus 13 degrees! Yikes! If that’s not enough to make you want to stay inside all day, the wind chill in the morning will be a bone-chilling minus 28, and it’ll only warm up to a slightly less frosty minus 21 in the afternoon. Better bundle up, friends, ’cause frostbite is a real risk today. And as if that wasn’t enough, the UV index is a measly 2, so don’t count on getting any kind of tan today.

But wait, there’s more! As we head into the evening, the clouds will start to roll in, and we’ll be treated to a few flurries overnight. The winds will shift again, this time to the north around 20 km/h, and the low for the night will be a positively frigid minus 20 degrees! Brrrr! If you’re brave enough to venture outside, be warned – the wind chill in the evening will be a chilly minus 23, and it’ll only get worse, dropping down to a teeth-chattering minus 30 overnight. So, let’s recap: frostbite is still a real danger, and it’s gonna be so cold, you’ll be wishing you were hibernating like a bear.

Stay warm out there, folks!

Fort Frances

Are you ready to hear about the latest and greatest in climate catastrophes? Let’s dive right in!

So, it looks like it’s going to be a sunny day… at first. But don’t let that fool you! The winds are going to pick up in the late morning, shifting to the northeast at a breezy 20 km/h. And if the thought of wind chill doesn’t send a shiver down your spine, maybe this will: the high for the day is a frigid minus 14 degrees! Better break out your long johns, folks, because the wind chill in the morning is a bone-chilling minus 35, and it’ll only warm up slightly to minus 22 in the afternoon. Yikes! I hope you’ve got some serious winter gear, because frostbite is a real risk today. And if you were hoping to get a tan, forget it – the UV index is only 2, so you might as well stay indoors and watch Netflix.

But wait, it gets worse! As we head into the evening, the clouds will start to roll in, and we’ll be treated to a few flurries after midnight. And you know what that means… more wind! This time it’s coming at us from the northeast at a gusty 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h! Better hold onto your hats, folks! The low for the night will be a positively Arctic minus 23 degrees, and the wind chill in the evening will be a chilly minus 25, dropping down to a teeth-chattering minus 33 overnight. I hope you’ve got a warm blanket and a hot cup of cocoa, because you’re going to need it!

So, to recap: it’s going to be colder than your ex’s heart out there, and the wind is going to be blowing harder than your grandma’s dentures on a windy day. Better bundle up, folks, and remember – if you’re feeling down, just think about how much worse the weather could be!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Are you ready to hear about the kind of weather that’ll make you want to stay inside and binge-watch your favorite show all day? Well, buckle up, because it’s going to be a doozy!

So, it’s going to start off sunny today, but don’t let that fool you – things are about to take a turn for the worse. The winds are going to pick up in the late afternoon, shifting to the northeast at a brisk 20 km/h. And get this: the high for the day is a bone-chilling minus 18 degrees! If that doesn’t make you want to crawl back under the covers, I don’t know what will. To make matters worse, the wind chill in the morning is a frigid minus 34, and it’ll only warm up slightly to minus 25 in the afternoon. Better break out your winter gear, folks, because frostbite is a real risk today. And if you’re hoping to get a tan, forget about it – the UV index is only 2, so you might as well stay indoors and make some hot cocoa.

But wait, it gets even better! As we head into the evening, the skies will clear… for a little while. But don’t get too excited, because it won’t last long. There’s a 70 percent chance of flurries before morning. And you know what that means – more wind! This time it’s coming at us from the northeast at a gusty 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h! Hold onto your hats, folks, because it’s about to get wild! The low for the night is a positively Arctic minus 28 degrees, and the wind chill in the evening will be a chilly minus 26, dropping down to a bone-chilling minus 39 overnight. Yikes! I hope you’ve got some serious winter gear, because frostbite is a real risk tonight.

So, to recap: it’s going to be colder than your ex’s heart out there, and the wind is going to be blowing harder than a toddler’s birthday candles on a windy day. Better bundle up, folks, and remember – if you’re feeling down, just think about how much worse the weather could be!

Kenora

Good day, sunshine! Yes, the weather may be chilly, but let’s not let that get us down! It’s a beautiful day outside with plenty of sunshine to go around. However, be warned that the winds are going to pick up in the late afternoon, coming at us from the northeast at a brisk 20 km/h. It’s a good thing you’re bundled up, because the high for the day is minus 17 degrees! But hey, at least it’s not minus 18, right? In the morning, the wind chill will be a frosty minus 36, but it’ll warm up to a balmy minus 25 in the afternoon. Just keep moving, and you’ll be alright. Remember, laughter is the best medicine, and we’ve got plenty of that here!

As we head into the evening, the skies will be clear and the stars will be shining bright. It’s the perfect time to cozy up with a loved one or a good book. However, don’t get too comfortable, because things are about to get a little more exciting! The wind will be picking up again, coming from the northeast at a gusty 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h! It’s like Mother Nature wants to give us a little thrill. But no worries, the low for the night is only minus 27 degrees, and the wind chill in the evening will be a mere minus 26, dropping down to a nippy minus 38 overnight. It’s nothing a warm blanket and a hot cup of cocoa can’t fix!

So, let’s stay positive, friends! Yes, there’s a risk of frostbite, but that just means we get to bundle up and show off our stylish winter gear. The UV index may be low, but that just means we don’t have to worry about sunscreen. And hey, the winds may be strong, but that just means we get to experience a little excitement in our lives! Stay warm, stay safe, and stay happy, because the best way to beat the cold is with a warm heart and a positive attitude!

Sachigo Lake

The sun is shining bright and it’s a great day to be alive! However, be prepared to hold onto your hats, because the wind is going to pick up later in the morning, blowing in from the west at 20 km/h. It may be a little chilly, with a high of minus 25 degrees, but just think of it as an opportunity to show off your winter fashion! Now, I know what you’re thinking, “But what about the wind chill?!” Well, in the morning it’s going to feel like a bone-chilling minus 48 degrees, but don’t worry, it’ll warm up to a balmy minus 34 in the afternoon. That’s practically tropical in comparison! Just be sure to protect your skin and wear plenty of layers, because the risk of frostbite is no joke. But hey, think of the stories you’ll have to tell!

As we head into the night, the skies will be clear and the stars will be shining bright. It’s a perfect opportunity to grab a hot beverage and bundle up in some blankets, because the low for the night is minus 37 degrees. The wind will be up to 15 km/h, but don’t let that scare you, because the wind chill will only be minus 36 in the evening and minus 45 overnight. It’s like our very own winter wonderland! Just remember to take precautions, because frostbite can happen in mere minutes.

Yes, the UV index is low, but that just means we get to avoid those pesky sunburns. And sure, the risk of frostbite is high, but that just means we get to practice our survival skills! Stay warm, stay positive, and keep smiling, because there’s no better way to beat the cold than with a positive attitude and a sense of humor!