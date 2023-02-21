Thunder Bay – Weather – There are Extreme Cold Warnings in effect across the far north. The City of Thunder Bay and Superior West are under Snowfall Advisories.

Thunder Bay

Hold onto your hats, folks! It’s going to be a weather rollercoaster today! We’ve got a mix of sun and clouds, but don’t be fooled by the blue sky – there’s a 40% chance of flurries in the morning. So, grab your winter coat, gloves, and hat because it’s going to be a chilly one with a high of minus 10 degrees. The wind will be blowing from the northwest at 20 km/h, but don’t worry, it’ll lighten up in the afternoon, so you won’t get blown away like Mary Poppins.

Oh, and don’t forget to slap on some sunscreen, but make it a low SPF because the UV index is only a 2. We don’t want any sunburns on this frosty day, do we?

Now, as for tonight, things are looking clear, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be warm and toasty. No sir-ee, it’s going to get downright frigid with a low of minus 24 degrees. And the wind chill? Well, that’s going to be a bone-chilling minus 31 overnight. So, cuddle up with your hot cocoa and blankets, folks, because there’s a risk of frostbite out there!

Fort Frances

Well, well, well, look who decided to show up today? It’s Mr. Sunshine himself! But don’t get too excited, folks, because he’s not bringing any warmth with him. Nope, we’ve got a high of minus 13 degrees and a wind chill that will make you feel like you’re living on the planet Hoth. In the morning, it’ll feel like minus 28 degrees, and in the afternoon, it’ll be a balmy minus 17 degrees. So, make sure to bundle up and avoid any unnecessary exposure to the elements, or else you’ll be risking frostbite!

And don’t even think about skipping the sunscreen, even though the UV index is a measly 2. You don’t want to be the only one with a sunburn and frostbite at the same time, do you?

Now, as for tonight, it’s going to be a clear night, which means the temperatures are going to plummet faster than my hopes and dreams. We’ve got a low of minus 26 degrees and a wind chill that will make you question why you ever decided to live in this frozen wasteland. In the evening, it’ll feel like minus 22 degrees, and in the dead of night, it’ll be minus 34 degrees. So, grab your warmest blankets and snuggle up, folks, because there’s a risk of frostbite out there, and you don’t want to be caught off guard!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Well, well, well, would you look at that, folks? It’s a beautiful day outside! The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and if you squint your eyes just right, you can almost convince yourself that it’s not minus 15 degrees outside. Almost.

But, before you start planning your beach day, let me remind you that the wind will be picking up around noon, so hold onto your hats and your noses because it’s going to feel like minus 32 degrees in the morning and minus 21 degrees in the afternoon. And you know what that means, right? That’s right, folks, the risk of frostbite is back! So, layer up and stay warm out there.

And don’t forget the sunscreen, even though the UV index is a measly 2. We wouldn’t want anyone getting a sunburn and frostbite at the same time. That’s like wearing a bikini and a parka at the same time, and nobody wants to be that fashion-forward.

Now, as for tonight, it’s going to be a clear night, which means it’s going to be colder than a polar bear’s toenails. We’ve got a low of minus 30 degrees and a wind chill that will make your bones shiver. In the evening, it’ll feel like minus 24 degrees, and in the dead of night, it’ll be a frosty minus 34 degrees. So, bundle up, folks, because the risk of frostbite is back and it’s not messing around!

Kenora

Well, well, well, would you look at that? The sun has decided to grace us with its presence once again! But don’t let its warm, inviting rays fool you, folks, because it’s still colder than a witch’s kiss outside. We’ve got a high of minus 15 degrees today, and with the wind picking up in the afternoon, it’ll feel like minus 33 degrees in the morning and minus 21 degrees in the afternoon. That’s right, folks, you better bundle up and prepare for another round of frostbite risk!

And don’t forget the sunscreen, even though the UV index is as low as my chances of winning the lottery. We don’t want anyone to get a sunburn and frostbite at the same time, because that’s just cruel and unusual punishment.

As for tonight, it’s going to be a clear night, but that’s not going to stop the temperatures from dropping faster than my ex’s standards. We’ve got a low of minus 29 degrees, and with the wind picking up again, it’ll feel like minus 24 degrees in the evening and a frigid minus 39 degrees overnight. So, grab your warmest blankets and snuggle up tight, folks, because there’s a risk of frostbite out there, and it’s not messing around!

Sachigo Lake

Well, hello there, frozen tundra! It looks like the sun is out today, but don’t be fooled by its cheerful disposition, because it’s colder than your ex’s heart out there. We’ve got a high of minus 28 degrees, and with the wind coming in from the northwest at 20 km/h, it’ll feel like minus 49 degrees in the morning and minus 41 degrees in the afternoon. Yes, you heard that right, folks, frostbite in minutes! So, wrap yourselves up like burritos and stay indoors if you can.

And as for the UV index, well, let’s just say you’re better off staring at a lightbulb for a tan. We’ve got a whopping index of 1, which is like wearing SPF 1 sunscreen. So, if you’re feeling brave enough to venture outside, don’t forget your shades and your parka!

Now, let’s talk about tonight. It’s going to be clear, but don’t let that fool you into thinking it’s going to be warm. We’ve got a low of minus 37 degrees, and with the wind chill making it feel like minus 40 degrees in the evening and a frigid minus 49 degrees overnight, you better cuddle up with your significant other or your pet rock, because the risk of frostbite is back and it’s not messing around!

So, folks, if you’re going outside today, make sure you’re bundled up like a polar bear, because it’s colder than a witch’s you-know-what out there!