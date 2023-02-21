RAINY RIVER – NEWS – Another hectic week for the OPP! The Rainy River District of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 225 occurrences between Monday February 13, 2023, and Sunday, February 19, 2023, including:

· eTicket – Vehicle – 66

· Motor vehicle collision – 15

· Mischief – 7

· R.I.D.E. – 7

· Domestic dispute – 7

· Traffic enforcement – H.T.A. – 7

· Mental health act – 7

· Warrants – 6

· Trespass to property act – 5

· Traffic complaint – 5

· Liquor licence act – 5

· Theft – 5

· Police assistance – 5

· Fingerprints (no Record Check) – 4

· Traffic hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 4

· Unwanted person – 4

· Police information – 4

· Harassment – 4

· Ambulance Assistance – 3

· Escort – 3

· Alarm – 3

· Threats – 3

· Community services – 3

· Impaired/over 80 – 3

· Animal complaint – 3

· Property check – 2

· Assault – 2

· Shoplift – 2

· Property related – 2

· Police Information – ILPCAS – 2

· Non-police matter-lo priority – 2

· Assist Other Police Agency – 2

· Family dispute – 2

· Trouble with youth – 2

· Phone calls – 1

· B-E bus/res/oth – 1

· Disturb the peace – 1

· Fire – 1

· Marine – 1

· Traffic enforcement – other – 1

· Counterfeit money – 1

· Noise complaint – 1

· Sexual assault – 1

· Prevent breach of peace – 1

· Suspicious vehicle – 1

· Police Observation – 1

· Suspicious person – 1

· Duplicate occurrence – 1

· Person Well-Being Check – 1

· Drug offences – 1

· Fraud – 1

· Missing person – 1

· Motor vehicle – abandoned – 1

The Rainy River OPP laid 22 charges under the Criminal Code and 42 under the Highway Traffic Act.