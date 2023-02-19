Making perfect French fries can be tricky, but here are some tips to help you get there:

Choose the right potatoes: The best potatoes for French fries are starchy potatoes like russets. They have a high starch content, which gives the fries a fluffy interior and crispy exterior. Cut the potatoes into uniform size: Cut the potatoes into even-sized sticks to ensure that they cook evenly. Aim for sticks that are about 1/4 to 1/2 inch thick. Soak the potatoes: Soaking the cut potatoes in cold water for at least 30 minutes removes excess starch and prevents the fries from sticking together. Dry the potatoes thoroughly: After soaking, dry the potatoes thoroughly with paper towels to remove any excess water. Wet potatoes will not get as crispy when fried. Fry the potatoes twice: The first fry at a lower temperature (around 325°F) cooks the potato through without browning the exterior. The second fry at a higher temperature (around 375°F) crisps up the exterior and gives the fries that golden brown color. Season the fries immediately: As soon as the fries come out of the fryer, season them with salt and any other desired seasonings to ensure that the seasoning sticks to the fries while they are still hot. Serve and enjoy: Serve the hot and crispy fries immediately with your favorite dipping sauce.

With these tips in mind, you’ll be well on your way to making perfect French fries!