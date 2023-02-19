Rainy River – Officers of the Rainy River Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a vehicle operating unsafely on Highway 11-71 in Manitou Rapids. A traffic stop was conducted which led to one individual being arrested for numerous Criminal Code offenses, including impaired operation.

On February 17, 2023, at approximately 11:39 p.m. officers of the Rainy River OPP were conducting general patrol duties on Highway 11-71 and observed a motor vehicle operating unsafely.

A traffic stop was conducted and through investigation, it was determined the driver was impaired by drug. Search incident to arrest revealed suspected methamphetamine, break in tools, stolen property linked to a series of mischief and thefts from local postal boxes, as well as a spring-loaded knife and throwing knives.

As a result of the investigation, Jaylene Hebert, 27, of Nestor Falls has been charged with:

– Operation While Impaired

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

– Possession of Article Stolen from Mail

– Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

– Theft Under 5,000

– Possession of Break In Instruments

Further, Leslie Walker, 31, of Winnipeg Manitoba was arrested on a Canada Wide Warrant and returned to the Department of Corrections.

The accused is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on March 27, 2023.

The OPP is committed to road safety and encourage motorists to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 if you suspect impaired driving. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.