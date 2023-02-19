Ottawa – Politics – Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and the Official Opposition, released the following statement on the release of the Rouleau Commission Report:

“For eight years Justin Trudeau has divided Canadians. His divisive rhetoric “served to energize the protestors, hardening their resolve and further embittering them towards government authorities,” the Rouleau Report tells us. Liberals agree. “During the pandemic, “a decision was made to wedge, to divide, and to stigmatize.” These are the words of Joël Lightbound, one of Justin Trudeau’s own MPs and the former chair of his Quebec Caucus.

“After eight years, Trudeau has done nothing but attack the hard-working Canadians who deliver our food and goods, who build our homes, and who work in our factories. He sought to distract Canadians from the failures of his government. He sought to make Canadians afraid of their neighbours, hoping that if they were afraid they would forget that they can’t afford to put food on the table or pay their rent. That they would forget about their family and friends dying every day from overdoses.

“Trudeau and his corporate friends spent two years bullying and bossing around Canadians. While Canadians struggled, Liberal insiders sacrificed nothing. This “could have been avoided” according to the Rouleau Report. Justin Trudeau had the chance to calm things down. Instead, he took every opportunity to fan the flames of division. This would never have happened under a Poilievre government. If Trudeau had not chosen to demonize and name-call Canadians, to not stoke anger and hurt at every turn, this never would have happened.

“We know that Trudeau will never stop dividing Canadians, because we know that he will never stop trying to distract Canadians from his failures. Canadians deserve better. We will repair the bonds that Trudeau has broken. A Poilievre government will turn the hurt Canadians are feeling into the hope Canadians need.”