Thunder Bay – Weather – The far north is wrapped in Extreme Cold Warnings. Western Ontario will see snow for Family Day.

Thunder Bay

Well folks, get ready for a Family Day filled with fun and frolic, with a 40 percent chance of flurries in the morning followed by a beautiful blanket of snow. We’re looking at 5 cm of snowfall, so make sure you dig out those winter boots and snow shovels! The wind will be picking up as well, with gusts up to 40 km/h. So hold onto your hats, folks!

The high for the day will be a chilly minus 8, so bundle up and grab a hot cup of cocoa. The wind chill will make it feel like minus 30 in the morning, so if you need to go outside, make sure you’re wearing your warmest layers. As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to a balmy minus 16, so it’s practically beach weather in comparison.

As for tonight, the snow will be ending near midnight, but don’t worry, there’s a 40 percent chance of flurries throughout the night to keep you company. Another 5 cm of snowfall is expected, so make sure to get a good night’s rest and recharge those snow shoveling muscles! The wind will be shifting from northeast to northwest, with gusts up to 40 km/h. The low for the night will be a bone-chilling minus 15, with wind chills of minus 15 in the evening and minus 23 overnight.

So, if you’re planning on heading out, make sure to bundle up and protect yourself from frostbite. Otherwise, stay in, snuggle up, and enjoy the winter wonderland outside!

Fort Frances

It’s time to put on your snow boots and whip out your shovels because we’re looking at 5 cm of the fluffy white stuff coming our way! The wind will be picking up as well, with gusts up to 20 km/h from the north. And if that wasn’t enough to make you want to stay under the covers, the high for the day is a brisk minus 8, with wind chills making it feel like minus 25 in the morning and minus 15 in the afternoon.

But don’t worry, the fun doesn’t stop there! As we move into the evening, the snow will be ending near midnight, but not before adding another 2 cm of the good stuff to our already impressive accumulation. The wind will be picking up again, with gusts up to 40 km/h from the north. And if you thought the day was cold, get ready for a bone-chilling low of minus 21. The wind chill will make it feel like minus 16 in the evening and a frigid minus 30 overnight.

So folks, if you’re heading out, make sure you’re bundled up and protected from frostbite. Otherwise, snuggle up, grab a hot beverage, and enjoy the winter wonderland outside!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, get ready for another thrilling episode of “Winter Wonderland”! Today’s forecast includes a delightful dusting of 2 cm of snow, accompanied by some gusty winds picking up to 20 km/h from the northeast. And don’t forget to bundle up, because the high for the day is a frigid minus 10, with wind chills making it feel like minus 31 in the morning and minus 16 in the afternoon.

As we move into the night, we’ll be treated to a few flurries ending near midnight, but don’t let that fool you, we’re still looking at another 2 cm of the white stuff. The wind will be calmer, but still up to 15 km/h, so watch out for those snow drifts. And if you thought the day was cold, get ready for a low of minus 26. The wind chill will make it feel like minus 17 in the evening and an icy minus 35 overnight.

So folks, if you’re heading out, make sure you’re bundled up tight and protected from frostbite. Otherwise, snuggle up with some hot cocoa, put on your favourite movie, and enjoy the winter wonderland outside!

Kenora

Hold onto your hats, folks! It’s time for another exciting episode of “Winter is Coming”! Today’s main feature is a delightful dusting of 2 cm of snow, accompanied by some frisky winds picking up to 20 km/h from the north. And don’t forget to bundle up, because the high for the day is a frosty minus 10, with wind chills making it feel like minus 32 in the morning and minus 16 in the afternoon.

Moving on to our evening feature, we have some partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries. And don’t let the lower chance of snow fool you, we’ve still got to watch out for another 2 cm of the white stuff. The wind will be up to 15 km/h, so make sure you’re holding onto your hats (or toques, if you’re Canadian). And if you thought the day was cold, get ready for a low of minus 26. The wind chill will make it feel like minus 17 in the evening and a chilly minus 33 overnight.

So folks, it’s important to stay bundled up tight and watch out for frostbite, but don’t forget to enjoy the beauty of winter! And who knows, maybe tonight’s flurries will turn into a full-blown snowstorm tomorrow, bringing us even more thrills and chills!

Sachigo Lake

Looks like we have a real scorcher today, folks! Sunny skies and a bone-chilling high of minus 21. The wind will pick up in the afternoon, so hold on to your hats as it’ll feel like you’re standing in a wind tunnel. Don’t forget to bundle up with all your winter gear as the morning wind chill will be a face-freezing minus 50! Yikes, that’s colder than your ex’s heart!

Tonight, we have clear skies and a low of minus 35. The wind will still be blowing, so it’ll feel like you’re trapped in a giant ice cube. Remember, frostbite is no joke, so don’t expose any skin to the frigid temperatures, or you’ll be feeling the pain in mere minutes. Stay warm, my friends!