Thunder Bay – Weather – The weather is taking a trip to the colder side for Sunday! Extreme Cold Warnings are in effect for the far north.

Thunder Bay

Today’s forecast is brought to you by the letter “B” for Brrrrr! It’s going to be mainly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of light snow. Now, I know what you’re thinking, “Oh great, more snow!” But fear not, this snow won’t be enough to build an snow person. So, let’s just sit back, relax, and enjoy the scenic view of the white fluffies falling from the sky.

But wait, there’s more! The wind will be coming in hot, or should I say, cold, at a northwest speed of 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. Who needs a treadmill when you can run outside and feel like you’re in a hurricane? The high will be zero, which means you’ll need to bundle up like a burrito to stay warm. Don’t forget about the wind chill, folks! It’s going to be a frosty minus 6 in the morning and a frigid minus 11 in the afternoon. Yikes!

As for tonight, we’ve got increasing cloudiness, which is just a fancy way of saying “goodbye, sunshine.” The wind will be up to 15 km/h, and the low will be minus 17. You’ll need to bring out your fuzzy socks, pajamas, and hot cocoa because the wind chill will be a chilly minus 11 in the evening and a bone-chilling minus 25 overnight. So, snuggle up, my friends, and stay warm!

Fort Frances

Snow, snow, go away! Don’t come again another day… Snow will be ending in the morning and then just a measly 30% chance of flurries? Who are you trying to kid? The wind is going to howl northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 and then just give up like a quitter and become light by noon.

But wait, there’s more! The temperature will fall faster than a clumsy ice skater, reaching a delightful -11 in the afternoon. Bring your warmest parka and your strongest willpower because the wind chill will be playing games, teasing you at a cozy -14. And don’t even think about that UV index, it’s taking the day off.

At night, the sky will be mainly cloudy, and what do you know, the snow is back, probably to take revenge for being snubbed earlier. The wind will be blowing up to 15 km/h, making you feel like you’re in an ice storm. The low will be a frosty -19, and the wind chill will be minus 13 in the evening and minus 24 overnight. Better bundle up, or you’ll wake up looking like Jack Nicholson from “The Shining.”

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Looks like we’re in for a real treat, folks! The snow’s gonna peace out in the morning, leaving us with mainly cloudy skies and a measly 30 percent chance of flurries. No need to bust out the sunscreen, because the sun’s not coming out to play today. The wind will blow north at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h before becoming a lazy bum and lightening up in the morning.

The high will be a whopping minus 12, which means you can expect to feel like a human Popsicle with a wind chill of minus 22 in the morning and a balmy minus 16 in the afternoon. That’s right, folks, it’s time to put on your cozy socks and snuggliest sweater!

As for tonight, the skies will clear, and it’ll be smooth sailing until midnight when the clouds will decide to roll in again. Wind speed will be up to 15 km/h, but with a low of minus 22 and a wind chill of minus 16 in the evening, you might as well stay inside and watch some Netflix. And, oh boy, it looks like we’ve got a risk of frostbite! So, make sure to bundle up, or you might end up looking like an icicle. Stay warm, folks!

Kenora

Hello, my fellow humans! It’s your favorite weather reporter, at least we hope, here to give you the lowdown on today’s forecast.

We’ve got a thrilling 40 percent chance of flurries in the morning, so make sure to have your snowball arsenal ready! But don’t get too excited, because the clouds are going to be clearing in the afternoon, and we’ll be back to our regularly scheduled program of winter blues.

The wind will be blowing north at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h before deciding to take it easy and lighten up in the morning. The high will be a modest minus 10, which means you’ll still need to layer up and brace yourselves for a bone-chilling wind chill of minus 22 in the morning and minus 14 in the afternoon. Don’t worry, folks, we’re all in this together!

Now, for tonight’s forecast. We’ve got a few clouds hanging around, but don’t let that fool you because things are about to get wild! Cloud cover will increase near midnight, and we’ve got a thrilling 60 percent chance of flurries before morning. So, make sure to stock up on hot cocoa and fuzzy blankets, because it’s going to be a wild ride.

Wind speed will be up to 15 km/h, and the low will be minus 19. But, with a wind chill of minus 16 in the evening and a downright frosty minus 25 overnight, you might want to consider hibernation. Stay cozy, folks!

Marten Falls

Get ready to put on your winter gear because we’ve got some snow headed our way. It’ll be ending in the afternoon, but not before leaving us with a lovely 5 cm of the white stuff. So, grab your shovels, sleds, and whatever else you need to make the most out of this winter wonderland.

The wind will be blowing northwest at a speedy 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. Oh boy, it’s going to be a blustery one!

The high will be a frigid minus 16, so make sure to bundle up and protect yourself from the bitter cold. You’ll need to keep a close eye on that wind chill too because it’s going to be a bone-chilling minus 27 in the morning and a downright teeth-chattering minus 33 in the afternoon. Don’t forget the risk of frostbite, folks! It’s not a joke, but we can still try to laugh through the pain.

Now, let’s move onto tonight’s forecast. It’s going to be a clear night, but that also means we’re in for a serious case of the shivers. The wind will be up to 15 km/h, and the low will be a frosty minus 36. You read that right, folks, minus 36!

With a wind chill of minus 30 in the evening and a skin-freezing minus 43 overnight, you’re looking at frostbite in minutes. So, make sure to snuggle up, stay warm, and don’t let the bedbugs bite (because they’ll be too cold to move anyway).