Thunder Bay – Weather – A cold blast of Arctic weather is covering all of Northern Ontario.

Extreme cold conditions are expected during the night and morning hours throughout the week. Temperatures will moderate during the daytime bringing some relief from the extreme cold.

Wind chill values will range from minus 45 to minus 50.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Washaho Cree Nation

Peawanuck

Attawapiskat

Sandy Lake

Big Trout Lake

Bearskin Lake

Sachigo Lake

Kasabonika Lake

Marten Falls

Neskantaga

A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected.