THUNDER BAY – In Thunder Bay, the general practice is to tip between 15% to 20% of the total bill in restaurants. However, the exact amount of the tip depends on various factors, such as the quality of service provided, the type of restaurant, and the size of your group.

If you receive excellent service, it is customary to leave a tip on the higher end of the range, closer to 20%. If the service is poor, you may leave a smaller tip, but it’s generally not recommended to leave no tip at all. Keep in mind that tips are an important part of a server’s income, so it’s best to be generous if the service warrants it.

It’s also worth noting that some restaurants in Thunder Bay may include a gratuity charge for larger groups, so be sure to check your bill before leaving a tip.

How About Tipping The Delivery Driver?

A good guideline for tipping a DoorDash delivery driver is to tip at least 15% of the total order cost, or a minimum of $2 for small orders. However, if the delivery was exceptional or if the weather conditions were harsh, you may want to consider tipping more.

When deciding on a tip amount, consider the distance between the restaurant and your location, the level of service provided by the driver, and any extra effort made by the driver to ensure your order arrived safely and on time.

You can add the tip directly to the order on the DoorDash app or give the driver cash upon delivery. Keep in mind that tips are an important part of a delivery driver’s income, and a little bit of extra generosity can go a long way in showing your appreciation for their work.