Thunder Bay – Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Deputy Grand Chief Anna Betty Achneepineskum has issued the following statement in support of the families, friends, and communities who are still grieving the loss of loved ones who are the subject of the newly released documentary series entitled ‘Thunder Bay’:

“The events depicted in this documentary have brought to light a painful and traumatic truth about the reality for many Indigenous people living in the City of Thunder Bay. I acknowledge the impact this series may have on all individuals who have watched it or will watch it in the near future.

Many people may be deeply affected by the stories of Indigenous people who have lost their lives in Thunder Bay. I want to validate those feelings and acknowledge the trauma that may be re-triggered by this documentary. I also want to recognize and honour the families of the victims who have endured immeasurable pain and loss, yet still continue to fight for justice and equality.

It is important that we listen to – and amplify – the voices of Indigenous communities and recognize the systemic issues that have contributed to the tragedies highlighted in this series. We must work to address these issues and create a more just and equitable society for all.”

NAN encourages anyone who has been impacted to seek support and care from loved ones, community resources, and mental health professionals Anyone requiring emotional support or assistance can contact: NAN Hope 1-844-NAN-HOPE (626-4673).

This series is produced, written, and co-directed by Anishinaabe journalist Ryan McMahon, who is on a quest to uncover the truth behind the deaths of numerous Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ontario.