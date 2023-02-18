THUNDER BAY – Weather – The Family Day weekend is upon us. Try to spend some time doing some positive family oriented activities for the betterment of your life.

Thunder Bay

On Saturday, February 18th, the weather will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries. The wind will become west at a speed of 20 km/h around noon. The high temperature will be minus 1 with a wind chill of minus 10 in the morning and minus 3 in the afternoon. The UV index will be 1 or low.

During the night, it will be mainly cloudy with snow beginning before morning. The wind will be up to 15 km/h, and the low temperature will be minus 5 with a wind chill of minus 8 in the evening.

Fort Frances

The weather forecast for today indicates that it will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. The wind will shift to the southwest early in the afternoon at a speed of 20 km/h. The high temperature will be minus 1, and the wind chill will be minus 12 in the morning and minus 6 in the afternoon. The UV index will be 1 or low.

Tonight, it will remain mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries early in the evening, followed by snow beginning in the evening. The amount of snowfall will be around 5 cm. The wind will be up to 15 km/h, and the low temperature will be minus 4, with the wind chill feeling near minus 8.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

The sky will be overcast, with a 40 percent chance of flurries in the morning and early afternoon. The wind will be up to 15 km/h, and the high temperature will be minus 5. The wind chill will feel like minus 17 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon. The UV index will be 1 or low.

Tonight, it will be mainly cloudy, with snowfall starting around midnight. The expected amount of snow will be between 2 to 4 cm. The wind will shift to the northwest and increase to 20 km/h before morning. The low temperature will be minus 7, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 12 in the evening.

Kenora

The sky will be overcast, with a 40 percent chance of flurries in the morning and early afternoon. The wind will become south in the afternoon, blowing at a speed of 20 km/h. The high temperature will be minus 2, and the wind chill will make it feel like minus 17 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon. The UV index will be 1 or low.

Tonight, it will be mainly cloudy, with snowfall beginning late in the evening. The expected amount of snow will be between 2 to 4 cm. The wind will shift to southwest and blow at 20 km/h before becoming north at 20 km/h after midnight. The low temperature will be minus 8, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 7 in the evening and minus 12 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

The weather for today will be mostly sunny, with the wind blowing up to 15 km/h. The high temperature will be minus 18, and the wind chill will be minus 34 in the morning and minus 22 in the afternoon. There is a risk of frostbite, so it’s important to take appropriate precautions. The UV index will be 1 or low.

Tonight, the sky will be partly cloudy, with the wind blowing up to 15 km/h. The low temperature will be minus 27, and the wind chill will be minus 24 in the evening and minus 33 overnight. There is a risk of frostbite, so it’s essential to stay warm and protect exposed skin.