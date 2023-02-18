THUNDER BAY – Crave has broadcast the first two episodes of its new, four-part original gripping investigative docuseries, THUNDER BAY, premiereing on Friday, Feb. 17, and is available to audiences in both English and French.

The series is produced, written, and co-directed by Anishinaabe journalist Ryan McMahon, who is on a quest to uncover the truth behind the deaths of numerous Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. – a Canadian city which has historically had high rates of homicides and hate crimes.

“Following the podcast, I was left with more questions than answers and felt I needed to explore this city’s corruption even further. I’m grateful to the team at eOne and CRAVE who gave me the time and space to follow this story through all its twists and turns, and bring it to new audiences as a docuseries,” says McMahon.

THUNDER BAY debuted on Feb. 17 with the first two episodes, followed by the final two episodes on Feb. 24.

Following the breakout success of his CANADALAND podcast of the same name, McMahon returns to Thunder Bay to discover the roots of the city’s systemic racism against its Indigenous population.

From investigating the unexplained deaths of local Indigenous teens to exploring the failings of the city’s police service, McMahon sheds light on Thunder Bay’s enduring history of racism.

Over the course of four episodes, THUNDER BAYunravels Canada’s complicated relationship with colonialism, examining the consequences of a broken system in which some can thrive, while many others disproportionally struggle to survive.