A sunshine alarm clock is an alarm clock that uses light to simulate the sunrise and wake you up more gradually and naturally. The clock typically uses a combination of light and sound to wake you up in the morning.

The light starts off dim and gradually increases in intensity, imitating the gradual rise of the sun.

A sunrise alarm clock (sometimes called a “sunshine alarm clock”) could be a useful tool to help you wake up more naturally and feel more energized in the morning.

In addition to the light, some sunrise alarm clocks come with other features like natural sounds, radio, and USB charging ports. All of this can be a great way to start off your day feeling energized and prepared to tackle the day.

This can help regulate your circadian rhythm and improve your mood, particularly for those who struggle with getting up in the morning or experience seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

