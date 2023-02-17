Google and Microsoft have recently been exploring the use of Artificial Intelligence based chatbots to enhance their search engine results. These chatbots aim to provide personalized and precise responses for users’ search inquiries by understanding natural language.

However, the implementation of this technology has not been without its challenges.

Early tests of chatbots by both companies have revealed issues with accuracy and understanding of natural language.

Chatbots struggle to comprehend slang, colloquialisms, and contextual nuances, resulting in erroneous results that may not be relevant to the user’s request.

Additionally, chatbots face difficulty providing relevant answers to complex queries, particularly in legal and medical fields, leaving users hesitant to rely on them for their most challenging questions.

Moreover, chatbots fail to provide personalized results as they are unable to understand the context of the query fully. Users may feel that they are not receiving the most relevant answers based on their interests or preferences.

As a result, the reliability of search engine chatbots has been questioned, and much work is still required to enhance their accuracy and trustworthiness.

In conclusion, while chatbots hold potential to improve search engine results, their implementation has encountered significant obstacles. As such, users may continue to struggle to trust chatbots for complex inquiries until they can be made more reliable.