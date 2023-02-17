RED LAKE – News – Tyson KEARNEY faces impaired driving charges stemming from February 16th, 2023 when at approximately 2:47 p.m., officers from the Red Lake and Ear Falls Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a single motor vehicle off the roadway along Highway 105 near Tuzyk’s Road, outside of the Municipality of Red Lake.

Through their investigation, it was determined the operator of the motor vehicle was showing signs of impairment and the driver was placed under arrest and returned to the detachment for further tests.

While at detachment, the accused refused the officers demand for further tests.

As a result of the investigation Tyson KEARNEY, 18, of Red Lake, was charged with:

One count – Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to the Criminal Code;

One count – Failure or refusal to comply with demand, contrary to the Criminal Code;

One count – Unauthorized Possession of Weapon, contrary to the Criminal Code;

One count – Driving while under suspension, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act;

The accused was released from custody & is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Red Lake on April 20th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

Motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to driver’s licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and increased insurance costs. Please drive responsibly, don’t drink and drive.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.