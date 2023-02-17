Thunder Bay – Weather – Happy Friday! The weekend is finally here, and it’s time to celebrate! Take a break from work or school, and spend time doing the things you love with the people you love. Whether you’re planning to relax, go on an adventure, or catch up with friends, make the most of this weekend and enjoy every moment. Here’s to a fantastic Friday and an even better weekend ahead!

Thunder Bay

The morning begins with a clear sky, but the afternoon sees a mix of sun and clouds with a 4 per cent chance of flurries near sunset. The wind will become gusty, with southwest winds of 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h near noon.

The high for the day will be minus 5 degrees Celsius. Wind chill factors will make it feel like minus 31 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon, so be sure to dress warmly with the risk of frostbite. The UV index will be low, at 1 or less.

The night will bring periods of light snow which will die down after midnight, leaving us with cloudy skies and a 40% chance of flurries. The southwest wind will calm down to a light breeze in the evening before becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h after midnight. The temperature will drop to minus 8 Celsius, and the wind chill will make it feel like near minus 14.

Fort Frances

The day will start off sunny, but increasing cloud cover is expected by the afternoon. There is a chance of light snow, with wind speeds of 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning.

It will be a cool day, with a high of minus 3 degrees Celsius and wind chills as low as minus 34 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon. The UV index is expected to be low.

At night, periods of light snow are expected to end late in the evening, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. The wind will shift from west 20 km/h to a light breeze in the evening. The temperature is forecast to drop to minus 10 degrees Celsius, with wind chills as low as minus 6 in the evening and minus 14 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

The cloud cover will increase and there will be snowfall in the afternoon, with a total accumulation of 2 cm. The wind will pick up in the morning, with a southwest direction and speeds of 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h.

The high temperature will be minus 6, and the wind chill will be minus 32 in the morning and minus 13 in the afternoon, with a risk of frostbite. The UV index will be 1, which is considered low.

At night, there will be periods of light snowfall that will end in the evening, and the sky will remain cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. The wind will be westward, with a speed of 30 km/h and gusts of up to 50 km/h, becoming light before morning. The low temperature will be minus 15, and the wind chill will be minus 13 in the evening and minus 23 overnight.

Kenora

Skies will become cloudier, and snowfall is expected to start early in the afternoon with a total accumulation of 2 cm. The wind will be coming from the southwest, with speeds of 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h.

The high temperature will be minus 4, and the wind chill will be minus 31 in the morning and minus 11 in the afternoon, with a risk of frostbite. The UV index will be 1, which is considered low.

At night, there will be periods of light snowfall, which will end in the evening, and the sky will remain cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. The wind will be coming from the northwest, with speeds of 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, becoming light after midnight.

The low temperature will be minus 16, and the wind chill will be minus 10 in the evening and minus 19 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

There will be snow, with a total accumulation of 2 to 4 cm. Winds will be coming from the south, at 30 km/h, becoming light around noon. In the late afternoon, the wind will shift to the northwest with speeds of 20 km/h.

The high temperature will be minus 10, and the wind chill will be minus 33 in the morning and minus 15 in the afternoon, with a risk of frostbite.

By tonight, there will be a few flurries, which will end near midnight, and the sky will become partly cloudy. The wind will be coming from the northwest, with speeds of 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, becoming light after midnight. The low temperature will be minus 30, and the wind chill will be minus 21 in the evening and minus 44 overnight, which can cause frostbite in a matter of minutes.