THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Summer SMITH, 12 years of age.

Summer SMITH was last seen on Wednesday February 15, 2023 at approximately 2pm, in the area of the 100 block of Algonquin Ave.

Summer SMITH is described as being an Indigenous female, standing about 5’3″ tall with a thin build. She has medium length brown hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.

Summer SMITH was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, black pants as well as black shoes.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.