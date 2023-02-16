|Red Pine Exploration Inc. announces changes to Management.
Red Pine Exploration Inc. announces that effective immediately, Jim O’Neill, Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), has left the Company and we wish Jim all the best in his future endeavours. The Company begun the search for a replacement.
Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”) Measures
Drill core samples were transported in security sealed bags for analyses to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario. Individual samples were labelled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples were then placed into durable rice bags and shipped. The residual coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed.
Red Pine has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. As part of its QA/QC program, Red Pine inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to random standards, blanks, and duplicates.
Qualified Person
Quentin Yarie, P.Geo. and Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine and the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the news release’s technical information.