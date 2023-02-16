TORONTO – Mining – Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”) is pleased to report new drill results from its continuing exploration program. The results demonstrate the pervasiveness of gold mineralization over broad areas surrounding the Surluga resource, including significant intersections in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone. Significant intersections in the Minto B/Jubilee Triangle (Figure 1) confirm the presence and continuity of gold mineralization in the area where the two structures Minto B and Jubilee shear) are converging. 0.83 g/t gold over 72.06m in SD-22-404 (Figure 2) Includes 1.65 g/t gold over 29.17m including 6.64 g/t gold over 5.87m in the Minto B Shear Zone 0.66 g/t gold over 128.85 m in SD-22-417 (Figure 3) Includes 3.28 g/t gold over 8.44m in the Jubilee Shear Zone

Several shallow mineralized intersections in the Minto C Shear System located east of the Minto B Shear Zone. Includes 1.75 g/t gold over 8.26m including 10.9 g/t over 1.05 m in SD-22-404 Extension of the Surluga North Vein Network 105 m east of the intersection in SD-22-396 in SD-22-405 Includes 2.56 g/t gold over 1m in SD-22-405 and 4.3 g/t gold over 1.48m in SD-22-403

Gold mineralization is proven to extend 450m down-dip of the resource boundary in the Surluga North area at the northern limit of the current Surluga resource.

Multiple mineralized intersections in the Jubilee Shear system south of the Parkhill Fault Includes the intersection of 5.81 g/t gold over 1.49 m in JS-22-398 Support the persistence of gold mineralization in that underexplored segment of the Jubilee shear system

Identification of new mineralized structures in the Nyman-Grace mineralized system. New results indicate the persistence of the Grace Shear Zone beyond the area where it was mined in the early 20th century. New mineralized structures discovered in DG-22-338 north of the Grace Shear Zone

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration commented: “As we begin our 2023 program focused on resource growth, we continue to evaluate the potential of a hybrid open pit/underground constrained resource (Press release December 06, 2022). In the attached cross section, the continuity of gold mineralization within the Jubilee shear is apparent at lower cut-offs that may be conducive to a shallow open pit with a potential of adding tonnage and ounces to the existing Surluga deposit. Our focus for 2023/24 remains to be an increase in the resource(s) on the Wawa Gold Project.”

Table 1 – Highlights from drilling in the Wawa Gold Corridor (Figure 1)