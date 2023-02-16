Red Pine Continues to Intersect Gold Mineralization in the Hanging Wall

TORONTO – Mining – Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”) is pleased to report new drill results from its continuing exploration program. The results demonstrate the pervasiveness of gold mineralization over broad areas surrounding the Surluga resource, including significant intersections in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone. 

  • Significant intersections in the Minto B/Jubilee Triangle (Figure 1) confirm the presence and continuity of gold mineralization in the area where the two structures Minto B and Jubilee shear) are converging.
    • 0.83 g/t gold over 72.06m in SD-22-404 (Figure 2)
      • Includes 1.65 g/t gold over 29.17m including 6.64 g/t gold over 5.87m in the Minto B Shear Zone
    • 0.66 g/t gold over 128.85 m in SD-22-417 (Figure 3)
      • Includes 3.28 g/t gold over 8.44m in the Jubilee Shear Zone

Several shallow mineralized intersections in the Minto C Shear System located east of the Minto B Shear Zone.

  • Includes 1.75 g/t gold over 8.26m including 10.9 g/t over 1.05 m in SD-22-404
  • Extension of the Surluga North Vein Network 105 m east of the intersection in SD-22-396 in SD-22-405
    • Includes 2.56 g/t gold over 1m in SD-22-405 and 4.3 g/t gold over 1.48m in SD-22-403
  • Gold mineralization is proven to extend 450m down-dip of the resource boundary in the Surluga North area at the northern limit of the current Surluga resource.
  • Multiple mineralized intersections in the Jubilee Shear system south of the Parkhill Fault
    • Includes the intersection of 5.81 g/t gold over 1.49 m in JS-22-398
    • Support the persistence of gold mineralization in that underexplored segment of the Jubilee shear system
  • Identification of new mineralized structures in the Nyman-Grace mineralized system.
    • New results indicate the persistence of the Grace Shear Zone beyond the area where it was mined in the early 20th century.
    • New mineralized structures discovered in DG-22-338 north of the Grace Shear Zone

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration commented:

“As we begin our 2023 program focused on resource growth, we continue to evaluate the potential of a hybrid open pit/underground constrained resource (Press release December 06, 2022).  In the attached cross section, the continuity of gold mineralization within the Jubilee shear is apparent at lower cut-offs that may be conducive to a shallow open pit with a potential of adding tonnage and ounces to the existing Surluga deposit. Our focus for 2023/24 remains to be an increase in the resource(s) on the Wawa Gold Project.”
Red Pine Exploration Inc. announces changes to Management.
Red Pine Exploration Inc. announces that effective immediately, Jim O’Neill, Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), has left the Company and we wish Jim all the best in his future endeavours.  The Company begun the search for a replacement. 

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”) Measures
Drill core samples were transported in security sealed bags for analyses to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario. Individual samples were labelled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples were then placed into durable rice bags and shipped. The residual coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed.

Red Pine has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. As part of its QA/QC program, Red Pine inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to random standards, blanks, and duplicates.

Qualified Person
Quentin Yarie, P.Geo. and Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine and the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the news release’s technical information.

