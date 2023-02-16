The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are sharing photographs of individuals believed to be involved in Elnaz HAJTAMIRI’s kidnapping. We need your help in identifying these individuals.

The two males and one female in the video are suspected of being involved in Elnaz’s abduction. These images were taken in Quebec, but police believe the individuals are residing in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Anyone with information about these individuals is asked to contact the OPP immediately at 1-888-310-1122 or through the dedicated TipLine at 1-833-728-3415.

An additional photo has been released of one, or potentially two individuals of interest who rented vehicles in December 2021. They are not suspects in the kidnapping, but police would like to speak to the individual(s) as they may have information related to this case.

A $100,000 joint OPP and York Regional Police reward is still available for anyone with information that will lead to Elnaz’s whereabouts.

The 37-year-old Elnaz – who also goes by the surname TAMIRI – was abducted at approximately 8:30 p.m. on January 12, 2022 from a residence on Trailwood Place in Wasaga Beach, Ontario by three suspects dressed in police gear, but not actual uniforms. They fled in what is believed to be a white Lexus RX sport utility vehicle.

Elnaz HAJTAMIRI stands approximately 160 cm (5’3″) tall. She is of slim build and had shoulder-length black hair until it had been cut to a shorter length before she was abducted.

One year later, the victim has yet to be located and the family and police continue to appeal for any information from the public. The photos of the suspects and persons of interest are attached to this media release. Photos of Elnaz are available at opp.ca/news/#/mediakit.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the OPP non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or the dedicated TipLine at 1-833-728-3415. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit tips online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip. Members of the public are strongly urged to help share previously released social media information and photos of Elnaz HAJTAMIRI using the hashtag #BringElnazHome.