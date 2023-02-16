Thunder Bay – Weather – Cooler and much more winter weather, along with Extreme Cold Weather Warnings for Wasaho Cree Nation and Peawanuck continue.

Thunder Bay

The forecast for today calls for predominantly sunny skies with winds reaching up to 15 km/h. The high temperature is expected to be -10 degrees Celsius, with wind chills of -24 degrees in the morning and -14 degrees in the afternoon. The UV index is 1, which is considered low.

Tonight, the skies will be clear, and winds will remain at a maximum of 15 km/h. The low temperature will be -25 degrees Celsius, with wind chills of -17 degrees in the evening and -32 degrees overnight. There is a risk of frostbite in these conditions.

Fort Frances

Today’s weather will be characterized by sunshine with winds reaching a maximum of 15 km/h. The high temperature will be -12 degrees Celsius, with wind chills of -28 degrees in the morning and -17 degrees in the afternoon. There is a risk of frostbite in these conditions, and the UV index is expected to be 1, which is considered low.

Tonight, the skies will be clear, and winds will remain at a maximum of 15 km/h. The low temperature will be -26 degrees Celsius, with wind chills of -18 degrees in the evening and -34 degrees overnight. There is also a risk of frostbite in these conditions.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Expect predominantly sunny weather with winds reaching up to 15 km/h today. The high temperature will be -14 degrees Celsius, with wind chills of -31 degrees in the morning and -19 degrees in the afternoon. Be cautious of the risk of frostbite. The UV index is expected to be 1, which is considered low.

Tonight, the skies will be clear with winds continuing at a maximum of 15 km/h. The low temperature will be -24 degrees Celsius, with wind chills of -20 degrees in the evening and -34 degrees overnight. There is also a risk of frostbite in these conditions.

Kenora

The forecast for today calls for sunshine and winds of up to 15 km/h. The high temperature is expected to be -15 degrees Celsius, with wind chills of -29 degrees in the morning and -20 degrees in the afternoon. There is a risk of frostbite in these conditions. The UV index is expected to be 1, which is considered low.

Tonight, expect clear skies with winds continuing at a maximum of 15 km/h. The low temperature will be -22 degrees Celsius, with wind chills near -29 degrees. Be aware of the risk of frostbite in these conditions.

Sachigo Lake

Expect predominantly sunny weather today, with winds shifting to west and increasing to 20 km/h in the morning. The high temperature will be -20 degrees Celsius, with wind chills of -43 degrees in the morning and -28 degrees in the afternoon. Frostbite can occur in a matter of minutes in these conditions. The UV index is expected to be 1, which is considered low.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies are anticipated with winds shifting to south and increasing to 20 km/h overnight. The low temperature will be -25 degrees Celsius, with wind chills near -33 degrees. There is a risk of frostbite in these conditions.