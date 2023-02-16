Dryden – News – Yesterday, February 15, 2023, a traffic stop was carried out in the city of Dryden by members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) due to a traffic violation.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that both individuals in the vehicle were in possession of controlled substances and weapons, resulting in charges being pressed against them.

The accused, Benjamin FUMERTON (33 years old) and Harmony MORAND (23 years old), both residents of Dryden, have both been charged in connection with this incident with the following:.

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – other drugs contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA x2

Possession of a Schedule IV substance for the Purpose of trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of a Schedule III substance contrary to section 4 of the CDSA

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.00 contrary to section 354(1) CC

Possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order contrary to section 117.07(1) CC

Possession of an imitation weapon for dangerous purpose contrary to section 88 CC

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose contrary to section 88 x4

Possession of Break In instruments contrary to section 351 (1) CC

The street value of the drugs seized is estimated value at $254,000.00

Both accused have been remanded into custody and will return to court on February 21, 2023 in Dryden to answer to the charges.