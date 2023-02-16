PUEBLO, Colo. – PBR (Professional Bull Riders) today announced the event schedule for the 2023 PBR Team Series season. Entering its second season, the elite league features the world’s top bull riders competing in five-on-five bull riding games between the Arizona Ridge Riders, Austin Gamblers, Carolina Cowboys, Kansas City Outlaws, Missouri Thunder, Nashville Stampede, Oklahoma Freedom and Texas Rattlers.

The PBR Team Series’ 11-event season, which begins July 24-25 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, will include a three-day homestand event hosted by each of the eight teams. The 2023 season will once again begin with neutral site games in Cheyenne and will culminate in a team championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas October 20-22, 2023. An additional neutral site event will be held in Anaheim, Calif.

The 2023 PBR Team Series event schedule is as follows:

Date City Venue Home Team

July 24-25 Cheyenne, WY Cheyenne Frontier Days Neutral Site

Aug. 3-5 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center Kansas City Outlaws

Aug. 12-13 Anaheim, CA Honda Center Neutral Site

Aug. 18-20 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Nashville Stampede

Aug. 25-27 Austin, TX Moody Center Austin Gamblers

Sept. 8-10 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center Oklahoma Freedom

Sept. 15-17 Ridgedale, MO Thunder Ridge Nature’s Arena Missouri Thunder

Sept 22-24 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Carolina Cowboys

Sept 29- Oct. 1 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena Arizona Ridge Riders

Oct. 6-8 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena Texas Rattlers

Oct 20-22 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena Championship

The schedule for individual game matchups during these event weekends will be announced at a later date. On-sale ticket availability is being announced on a market-by-market basis.

The League will host a PBR Team Series Draft on May 17 during the PBR Unleash The Beast World Finals in Fort Worth prior to start of the 2023 Teams season, among any bull riders who have declared for the draft during a league eligibility window. Team draft order selection is based upon the 2022 regular season final standings, with the Nashville Stampede receiving the first selection.

“The inaugural 2022 PBR Team Series season was an unqualified success, from the first bull out of the chute to the Nashville Stampede entering Championship weekend in last place and executing a stunning Cinderella run to claim the first team title. We can’t wait to see the new drama and thrills our second season brings,” said Sean Gleason, CEO and Commissioner, PBR. “In Teams competition, every ride counts, creating more urgency and excitement in the arena. New coaching and team camaraderie helped raise riding percentages. Nearly 200,000 fans attended Teams events, with millions more watching on CBS and our other broadcast partners. In 2023, we are planning for many more opportunities for fans to come together to rally around their favorite riders and teams.”

The PBR Team Series complements the successful PBR Unleash The Beast premier tour, which held its first championship in 1994 and in 2023 is running late November – May, with its World Finals at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas from May 12-21, 2023. The Unleash The Beast recently finished the most successful January in PBR’s 30-year history, setting an organizational record in live event attendance.

Photo courtesy of Todd Brewer/Bull Stock Media