Two new deals were ratified last night covering almost 125 Unifor members at Community Living Dryden-Sioux Lookout. About 90 members of Unifor Local 324-12 in Dryden voted 86% in favor of their contract while 35 members of Unifor Local 324-16 voted 100% in favor of the deal covering Sioux Lookout operations.

Community Living Dryden-Sioux Lookout provides all levels of support for individuals with developmental disabilities living in both Dryden and Sioux Lookout.​

Stephen Boon, Unifor National Representative, said, “as indicated by the strong ratification results, Unifor members in Sioux Lookout and Dryden were very pleased with the monetary gains achieved in both deals. We obviously prioritize good wage increases for our members, but both committees also focused on achieving important gains related to pensions, benefits, mileage allowances and other key monetary items. We commend the work of both committees in achieving these major gains and most importantly, in securing a new path toward implementing a defined benefit pension plan for our Dryden and Sioux Lookout members.​”

Katrina Peterson, Unifor Local 324 President added, “these members provide critical support for some of the most vulnerable people in Sioux Lookout and Dryden. After dealing with all the hardships associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, we are thrilled to see them now secure long-term contracts with key monetary gains and improved contract language.”

​The new deals run from September 1, 2022 to August 31, 2025 and include: